A 16-year-old male was shot Saturday night during an attempted robbery on Madison's Southwest Side.
Madison police were called to a local hospital at about 11 p.m. Saturday after the teen arrived at the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The wounds were not life threatening.
"The victim said he was with a 21-year-old man walking on Raymond Road when two males tried to rob them," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "The teen was shot during the robbery."
The incident was near the intersection with McKenna Boulevard, a couple of blocks away from the West District police station.
No description of the suspects was given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Madison police.