Two men chasing after two teens found inside an underground parking garage escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when one of the teens shot at the men.
This happened around 12:10 p.m. at a condo complex in the 6400 block of Bridge Road, Madison police said.
The two men were a maintenance worker for the complex and a resident.
"The resident said the teens ran into the underground parking garage just as he was pulling out," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The resident stopped his car and joined the maintenance worker in chasing after the teens after they fled the garage.
"The men said the teens were about 15 yards in front of them when one produced a handgun and fired a round," DeSpain said.
Officers and detectives went to the scene and are currently investigating.
"The men believed the teens were likely trying to gain entry to burglarize the building," DeSpain said.