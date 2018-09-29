A teenage girl was sexually assaulted Friday night on Madison's West Side when she asked some acquaintances for a ride home, Madison police said.
The 17-year-old girl told police she asked a group of male students that go to her school if she could get a ride home, Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog.
"The suspects allegedly drove her to a parking lot in the area, and one of the males had inappropriate sexual contact with her in the vehicle," Koval said.
The girl walked to the Woodman's on South Gammon Road, where staff contacted police at about 8:45 p.m., Koval said.
No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, Koval said.