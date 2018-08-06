A teen boy told to leave the Madison Mallards ballpark Sunday evening pulled out a handgun but didn't shoot.
The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. at the stadium in Warner Park on the city's North Side, Madison police said.
The grounds were not being used at the time, but a 45-year-old Fitchburg man working in the stadium saw two youngsters in the park.
"The worker approached the juveniles and informed them they couldn't be there," said police Lt. Jamar Gary.
"The male black juvenile responded by pulling a black handgun from his pants and displaying it," Gary said. "The gun was not pointed at the worker."
The two fled the park on foot.
The one with the gun was about 14 years old, wearing a bright orange shirt and black pants.
The other juvenile, a white boy about 10 years old, was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.