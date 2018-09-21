Try 1 month for 99¢

A 15-year-old Madison boy was shaken but not harmed Thursday night when a man pointed a gun at him in a case of mistaken identity.

The incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, Madison police said.

The teen was mistaken for someone who had burglarized a man's home nearby, with the 23-year-old man chasing and catching up to the teen.

"Someone else heard the commotion and showed up with a gun, apparently to keep the teen at bay," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The first man, the one who had been burglarized, figured out the boy was the wrong person, and everyone went their separate ways."

The teen called police.

"After talking with him, officers located the man who had been burglarized, and he confirmed what the teen told officers," DeSpain said.

Police tried to find the man who pulled the gun but couldn't find him. The man who was burglarized said he didn't know who the man with the gun was.

Nobody was hurt and no arrests were made.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.