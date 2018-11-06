A 17-year-old female who crashed into the rear of a stopped car on the Southeast Side Monday night was cited for underage drinking.
The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on South Stoughton Road at Pflaum Road, Madison police said.
"Witnesses said the young woman was going about 50 mph when her car struck another one that was stopped for a traffic light near Pflaum Road," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The intersection was partially shut down so debris from the crash could be cleared.
The teen also was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, inattentive driving and resisting.
A passenger in her car, a 19-year-old woman from Madison, was taken to a hospital with a head injury and was treated and released.