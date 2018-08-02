Try 1 month for 99¢
Apartment building Hub Madison was burglarized Wednesday.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Two teen boys got into a Downtown apartment building Wednesday and took items from apartments that were unlocked, both getting away before police arrived.

The burglaries happened around 4:30 p.m. at Hub Madison, 437 N. Frances St., Madison police said.

One of the two burglars, a 16-year-old from Madison, was identified using surveillance video images, but he was not arrested. The other suspect was not identified.

"They stole electronics and other items from several residents," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Four residents, men ages 24, 24, 21 and 19, had items stolen.

"One victim spotted the identified suspect while still inside the building," DeSpain said. "He knew he was the burglar as the teen was wearing the victim's backpack."

The resident chased the suspect who dropped the backpack, which contained several items including a laptop computer.

Items stolen from the other victims have not been recovered.

It wasn't disclosed how the suspects got into the apartment building.

