A man kicked out of a taxi for making a derogatory comment to the driver allegedly punched the driver multiple times early Saturday morning, before passersby helped police find the suspect Downtown.
Brendan Ortiz, 24, Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of State Street.
The 44-year-old Madison man driving the taxi told police he kicked the fare out of the taxi after he made a derogatory statement to him.
"The driver told the man to get out," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "After exiting, the victim said the suspect came around, opened his door and started delivering punches."
Passersby helped police locate the suspect, who was still in the area.
The driver was not seriously injured.