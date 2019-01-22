Two SUVs were stolen Tuesday morning within three minutes of each other, and only about a block apart, but the two auto thefts were not connected.
The first SUV, a Chevy Equinox, was at a daycare in the 600 block of Struck Street, and the second SUV, a Range Rover, was outside a home on Berkshire Road.
The Equinox theft was reported at 7:28 a.m. and the Range Rover theft at 7:31 a.m., Madison police said.
A mother left her Equinox unlocked and running outside the daycare while she went inside with her child, and when she returned, the SUV was gone.
"The daycare has no outside cameras," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "There is no suspect information."
The Range Rover case was a little more complex.
A woman started it to warm up and left it unattended for a few minutes, enough time for two teens to jump in and drive away.
"An officer spotted it shortly after 8 a.m. and followed it as it turned into the McDonald's parking lot on Odana Road," DeSpain said.
The suspects jumped out but failed to put the Range Rover in park, so the SUV rolled and crashed into another vehicle.
"The officer chased after the driver, who eventually ran into Memorial High School," DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old male was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and resisting arrest, and was taken to the juvenile reception center.