Madison Police and an explosives unit investigated a suspicious bag near the Overture Center Downtown Friday night and determined it was not a threat, police said.
Police were called to the intersection of North Henry and State streets at about 8 p.m. for reports of a padlocked suitcase that was chained to a bike rack, Sgt. Nathan Becker said.
The area around the bag was cordoned off while the Dane County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team assisted in investigating the bag, Becker said. The Madison Fire Department was also notified, he said.
The scene was cleared after officers determined the bag did not contain any threatening items, Becker said.