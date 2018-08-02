Two suspects led a University of Wisconsin Police Department officer on a brief chase Wednesday evening, leading to a crash with another vehicle and ending in arrest.
A UWPD officer on patrol attempted to stop a stolen car driving on Park Street near Dayton Street around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver and passenger sped away, according to a UWPD announcement.
The driver, Cleaster L. Moon, 23, of Madison, crashed into a vehicle near Park Street and West Washington Avenue.
No one was hurt, according to UWPD.
Moon and the passenger, Donivan R. Lemons, 21, of Madison, ran from the scene, but witnesses directed UWPD to their whereabouts.
Officers caught Moon quickly. Lemons was found later, hiding in a dumpster.
Both suspects were arrested on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without consent, violating the terms of their probation and resisting an officer.
Moon also faces charges of fleeing and eluding, hit and run and operating after revocation.
Lemons was also arrested for possession of marijuana.