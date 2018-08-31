A would-be shoplifter trying to flee a Madison Menards on Thursday pummeled a security guard who refused to let him get away with stolen loot, police said.
The guard identified the suspect, whom police did not name, from past encounters, and stopped him as he tried to leave the store at 430 Commerce Drive just after 2 p.m. with a backpack full of tools.
When the guard grabbed the backpack, the suspect came at him, shouting vulgarities and punching him while trying to get the backpack back, police said.
The guard held on and the suspect fled by car onto the Beltline, police said.
“The criminal just loaded a backpack with tools and left the store when he was stopped,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. “The victim maintained custody of the bag, which contained the stolen tools and items for ingesting drugs.”
A police detective spotted the suspect’s car on the Beltline and tried to pull it over, but the suspect drove off and the detective didn’t pursue due to safety concerns.
DeSpain said that when arrested, the suspect will be charged with battery, disorderly conduct, eluding police, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.