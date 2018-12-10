A Madison woman hearing the front door open on her Southwest Side home early Saturday found a stranger inside, ordering the woman out before getting arrested a short time later.
Peggy Fleming, 38, Madison, was tentatively charged with burglary and obstruction, Madison police said.
She was arrested shortly after midnight in the Riva Road area near Raymond Road and Prairie Road.
The 47-year-old resident left the front door unlocked because her daughter was out.
"When she heard the door open she knew it could not be her daughter, because she has a phone app that shows her daughter's location in real time, and the phone clearly showed she wasn't home yet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The women went to investigate and found a stranger in the dining room.
"She ordered the unknown person to get out, and the intruder did depart," DeSpain said. "Shortly thereafter, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her purse."
The victim called police and the suspect was found and arrested a short time later.
"She (Fleming) provided police with a fake name, likely not wanting officers to know her true identity since she had been arrested for similar crimes in the past," DeSpain said.
Middleton 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Barking dog led to fight, gunfire in Janesville, police say
Barking dog led to fight, gunfire in Janesville, police say
Alleged donation money thief arrested, Madison police say
Man arrested for lewd behavior again, Madison police say
Alleged grocery store burglar found in roof vent, Beloit police say
Six-hour standoff ends with arrest of Edgerton woman, police say
Man charged with hit-and-run in crash that badly injured pedestrian
Woman pleads guilty to providing gun that killed teen in June, other charges
Man pleads guilty to Fitchburg shooting death charge