A 16-year-old Madison teen who allegedly shot out the window of a pickup truck Friday morning surrendered to police Tuesday night.
The teen turned himself in at the East District police station after learning police were looking for him, Madison police said.
The incident happened Friday on Droster Road at South Thompson Drive, when an 18-year-old Madison man reported to police the rear window of his pickup truck was shot out by someone inside an SUV right behind the truck.
The pickup truck driver and a 17-year-old passenger were not injured.