The suspect in two muggings early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison was arrested after police reviewed surveillance video.
The man is considered a person of interest and was taken into custody on a probation warrant, and will be identified when he's charged with the strong-arm robbery offenses, police said.
The first mugging happened at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 10 block of North Bedford Street.
A 22-year-old Madison woman was walking when a stranger ran up behind her and stole her purse.
"She saw him get on a bicycle and pedal out of the area," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The second time was a few hours later when a woman walking on North Lake Street was able to fight the suspect for her purse and ended up hanging onto it while he fled.
He was located on State Street and taken into custody.