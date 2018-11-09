The man being sought in two bank robberies in Madison this week has 11 outstanding warrants, and is also the suspect in the robbery of a Madison drug store.
Trevor Christian, 23, is wanted for questioning in bank robberies at Associated Bank on the North Side on Monday and Associated Bank on the West Side on Wednesday, and also for the robbery of Walgreens on the East Side on Nov. 1.
Online court records show at least four cases dating back to 2015 have not been concluded against Christian, for crimes including identity theft and bail jumping.
"Christian has connections to both Madison and Wisconsin Dells," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The MPD violent crimes unit is seeking assistance in locating him," DeSpain said.
Anyone with information about Christian's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.