Madison police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted for an attempted homicide on the East Side earlier this week.
Roy Yoakum, 36, of Madison, was arrested for an outstanding probation warrant in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, Lt. Jamar Gary said.
Yoakum is the suspect in the attempted homicide of a 29-year-old woman who was shot once in the chest Sunday near the intersection of North Fair Oaks Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Gary said.
The victim is expected to survive.
SWAT team members were present as Yoakum was arrested without incident, Gary said, and police are not looking for any other suspects.
Police had said the woman was specifically targeted by the suspect following an ongoing dispute.