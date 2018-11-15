Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted for an attempted homicide on the East Side earlier this week.

East Side shooting update: Victim and shooter knew each other

Roy Yoakum, 36, of Madison, was arrested for an outstanding probation warrant in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, Lt. Jamar Gary said. 

Yoakum is the suspect in the attempted homicide of a 29-year-old woman who was shot once in the chest Sunday near the intersection of North Fair Oaks Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Gary said.

The victim is expected to survive.

SWAT team members were present as Yoakum was arrested without incident, Gary said, and police are not looking for any other suspects.

Police had said the woman was specifically targeted by the suspect following an ongoing dispute.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

Comments disabled.