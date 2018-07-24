Madison police are looking for a suspect who allegedly has broken into multiple vehicles parked in secure underground parking garages Downtown.
Carlo Wilkes, 31, no permanent address, is being sought after being identified through different surveillance video images.
"There is probable cause for his arrest," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
In most of the break-ins, a window was broken on the vehicles, with cash and other items reported missing by the victims.
The burglaries and thefts were from vehicles in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street, the 600 block of West Main Street and the 20 block of North Butler Street.
Police released surveillance video images of Walkes.
"Anyone seeing him should call 911," DeSpain said.