A man who told a store cashier he didn't want to shoot the cashier Saturday afternoon fled with cash on Madison's East Side.
Nobody was hurt in the robbery that happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chocolate Shoppe, 2302 Atwood Ave., Madison police said.
"The cashier said the suspect walked up to the window and demanded money," said Lt. Jamar Gary. "The suspect added he did not want to shoot the cashier."
No weapon was shown.
The suspect is a black male, early to mid-20s, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap and blue jeans.