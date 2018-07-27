A 20-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a man on the South Side a month ago.
Kenneth House Jr. was taken into custody without incident near Vera Court, a loaded handgun found in his pocket, Madison police said.
House faces a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
House allegedly shot a 59-year-old Madison man inside a residence in the 1200 block of Gilson Street on June 27.
Police said the victim was in critical condition after being shot twice, but has since been released from the hospital.
The shooting was believed to have stemmed from a pre-existing conflict between the suspect and the victim.
"The police department's gang unit and officers of the East District community police team assisted the violent crime unit in the successful apprehension operation," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.