A fight between two men in Downtown Madison early Tuesday morning ended in a stabbing, police said.
Ephrom Walker, 58, stabbed the 62-year-old victim when their argument on the 200 block of State Street turned violent at about 2:40 a.m., Sgt. Galen Wiering said.
Walker ran from the scene but was arrested shortly after when police found him nearby with blood still on his clothing, Wiering said.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, Wiering said.
Walker was arrested on tentative charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, Wiering said.