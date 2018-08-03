Police arrested a Madison man Friday for allegedly burglarizing the Dane County Humane Society Monday night.
Otis B. Adams, 52, a humane society grounds keeper, used his key to enter the building after-hours on Monday and take $200 from donation boxes, said Madison police spokesman Howard Payne. He was arrested for burglary to a building and damage to property.
Adams was arrested Friday shortly before noon at his home on the same Southeast Side block the humane society is on, Payne said.
While Adams allegedly tried to turn security cameras away from him during the burglary, images of him were still captured and employees recognized him, Payne said.