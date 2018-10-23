A Madison man who allegedly knocked out a homeless man early Monday morning was arrested after video evidence showed what happened.
Melvin Bogus, 39, was tentatively charged with substantial battery and bail jumping, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of State Street.
The 54-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to get stitches to close a head wound.
"Utilizing video from city surveillance cameras, downtown officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect Monday night," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Bogus claimed the victim was injured during mutual combat, but officers told him surveillance video did not support it.