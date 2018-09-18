Madison police have released surveillance video images of a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Madison's South Side Monday morning.
The robbery happened at about 9:30 a.m. at Associated Bank, 1574 W. Broadway, police said.
"A man wearing sunglasses acted like he had a gun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The man demanded cash and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No gun was displayed and nobody was injured.
The suspect is white, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, blonde hair, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.