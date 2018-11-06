Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a man suspected of robbing an East Side drug store, with the suspect getting away with cash and merchandise.
The robbery happened Thursday night at Walgreens, 2909 E. Washington Ave., police said.
"The suspect demanded cash and merchandise from the female employee," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "He did not brandish a weapon."
The 36-year-old employee was not injured.
The suspect fled on foot toward the southwest.
He is white, in his 20s, with dirty blonde hair, wearing a winter jacket and knit cap.