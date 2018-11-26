Try 3 months for $3

A Sun Prairie woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at a Madison apartment building.

Markesa Scott, 30, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

Police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Kipling Drive for a report of a disturbance.

"The disturbance, which included a lot of yelling, was taking place in a public hallway of an apartment building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

When officers arrived the suspect was outside, with a handgun allegedly tucked into her pants.

A 35-year-old female resident of the apartment building, the victim in the incident, told police the suspect was in the building looking for a man who lives there.

"He wasn't home, but that didn't stop the suspect from making a number of very loud statements regarding his whereabouts," DeSpain said. "Many in the building became concerned, including the victim, who told the suspect police were going to be called, but the suspect said 'I don't care, the pigs won't do anything.'"

The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at her face, but she took off when squad cars came on the scene.

The victim was not injured.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

