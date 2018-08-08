Try 1 month for 99¢

A Sun Prairie man who crashed his car into a semi and two other vehicles Tuesday morning, then fled on foot and was found in a marshy area, was tentatively charged with his alleged fifth drunken driving offense.

Landy Cardenas-Hernandez, 29, was taken into custody after being found by police dog Kimo in a marsh near Highway 151 in the town of York, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on Highway 151 about a mile south of Highway V.

Cardenas-Hernandez was driving north when he crossed the median and hit a semi in the southbound lanes, then hit two other vehicles behind the semi.

He fled on foot. Deputies arrived and set up a perimeter, with Kimo finding him, after a half-mile track, concealed in marsh grass.

Nobody was hurt.

Cardenas-Hernandez was also ticketed for operating after revocation, hit and run, failure to notify police of an accident and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Highway 151 was closed from the Columbia County line south to Highway VV as law enforcement worked at the scene.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

