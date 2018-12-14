A volunteer Girl Scout troop leader in Sun Prairie has been arrested on tentative charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, Sun Prairie police said.
Steven C. Faust, 49, of Sun Prairie, was booked Thursday into the Dane County Jail for the alleged repeated assaults that took place between 2010 and 2015.
While investigating the report of sexual assault, detectives also found that Faust had been communicating with several girls through social media, Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox said.
Faust was volunteering as a troop leader when the assaults occurred, Cox said.
Upon learning of the arrest Thursday night, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council terminated Faust from his volunteer position, according to a statement from the organization.
Each troop leader and volunteer is required to undergo a background check, and Faust passed that background check at the time, the statement said.
“Our first and highest priority is the safety and well-being of our Girl Scouts,” CEO Marci Henderson said. “Our focus is to provide care and assistance to the families impacted.”
Each Girl Scout troop is required to have two unrelated adult leaders, at least one of whom is a woman, according to the statement.