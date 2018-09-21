Try 1 month for 99¢

A sub sandwich shop on Madison's South Side was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, with the suspect fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The armed robbery happened at about 12:50 a.m. at Silver Mine Subs, 2601 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison police said.

The suspect, wearing a mask, entered the shop, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register and the safe.

"The employees complied," said Sgt. Kurt Wege.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect is a black male, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds. No clothing description was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

