A dancer at a strip club in Clyman in Dodge County was arrested Thursday after allegedly being seen by deputies performing a sex act on a customer.

The 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested and booked into jail on a tentative charge of prostitution, while the 64-year-old man from Columbus was tentatively charged for patronizing prostitutes.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt wouldn't release the names of the two because it's an ongoing investigation.

The arrests happened at the Hardware Store Gentlemen's Club, 942 Main St. in Clyman, a small village about 15 miles east of Columbus.

Deputies were doing a routine bar check of the strip club at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

"During this bar check, an employee of the establishment (the dancer) was found in a private lap dance room performing a sex act on a customer," Schmidt said.

"The investigation revealed there was an agreement between the employee and the customer that this sex act would occur in exchange for money."

The Hardware Store was closed for the rest of the day.

Schmidt said he will work directly with the village board to provide facts of the incident in case the board wants to take action against the club.

In May, Christopher Childs of Hartford was indicted on charges of human trafficking for allegedly running prostitutes at The Hardware Store and a second strip club in the county.

At the time, Hardware Store owner Mike Siegel was president of the village board. He resigned the post in April.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

