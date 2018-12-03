An 11-year-old girl walking home from school on Friday was grabbed by a stranger, but she was able to get away and run to her South Side home.
The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Pike Drive, Madison police said.
The locale is several blocks from Leopold Elementary School.
"She was walking home when she was contacted by the stranger," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The man talked with the girl," DeSpain said. "Among other things, he asked her for her name, age and contact information and at one point, he grabbed her by the shoulder."
The girl told police the man was driving a goldish-brown, four-door sedan, an older car with some rust on it.
The suspect is a black man in his 30s, short hair, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, overweight, some facial hair, wearing a winter coat with a black front and a blue back, a cross on the back and a Nike emblem on a shoulder, and dark jeans.
