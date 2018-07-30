A Stoughton woman was arrested early Sunday morning for her alleged seventh driving under the influence offense.
Kelly Gibbons, 51, was arrested by Stoughton police at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
She was stopped after the officer who pulled her over found the registration on the vehicle she was driving had been suspended.
Gibbons showed signs of impairment and was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, police said.