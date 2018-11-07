A vehicle abandoned in Sun Prairie by a group of juveniles led to the arrest of the driver for auto theft, and also led to a second stolen vehicle in Madison, with the teen driver of that car arrested.
The incidents started Monday when Sun Prairie police responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle left in the area of Hazelnut Trail and Goldenrod Drive.
"A citizen reported that a group of juveniles had exited the vehicle, threw the keys into a pond and walked away," said Sgt. Ray Thomson. "Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from Madison."
Sun Prairie police searched the area and found the juveniles, arresting a 14-year-old Sun Prairie juvenile for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
On Tuesday, investigators developed information from the first incident that led to the recovery of a second stolen vehicle in Madison, a vehicle that had been stolen in Sun Prairie on Monday.
A 17-year-old Madison resident was arrested and taken to jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, and two counts of bail jumping.
"The Sun Prairie Police Department continues to encourage all residents to remove all valuables from their vehicle and secure it at all times," Thomson said.
Bail set for woman jailed in parking ramp shooting, charges expected Thursday
Three arrested in town of Dane homicide, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Three arrested in town of Dane homicide, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Three arrested in town of Dane homicide, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Driver who killed pedestrian on sidewalk pleads guilty to homicide charge
Alleged drunken driver hits car head-on Downtown, Madison police say
Second suspect in Kipp shooting arrested, Madison police say
Man covered in powder chased people while spraying fire extinguisher, Madison police say
Frequent protester known as 'Segway Jeremy' faces life in prison for alleged radioactivity plot
Las Vegas homicide suspect pulled over for speeding on Beltline, Madison police say
Man allegedly firing gun while making threats arrested in town of Christiana
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in stolen truck, Madison police say
Woman charged with 2 felonies after driving into Madison house
Two arrested for cockfights in Green County, Sheriff's Office says
Two arrested for cockfights in Green County, Sheriff's Office says