A vehicle abandoned in Sun Prairie by a group of juveniles led to the arrest of the driver for auto theft, and also led to a second stolen vehicle in Madison, with the teen driver of that car arrested.

The incidents started Monday when Sun Prairie police responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle left in the area of Hazelnut Trail and Goldenrod Drive.

"A citizen reported that a group of juveniles had exited the vehicle, threw the keys into a pond and walked away," said Sgt. Ray Thomson. "Police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from Madison."

Sun Prairie police searched the area and found the juveniles, arresting a 14-year-old Sun Prairie juvenile for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

On Tuesday, investigators developed information from the first incident that led to the recovery of a second stolen vehicle in Madison, a vehicle that had been stolen in Sun Prairie on Monday.

A 17-year-old Madison resident was arrested and taken to jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, and two counts of bail jumping.

"The Sun Prairie Police Department continues to encourage all residents to remove all valuables from their vehicle and secure it at all times," Thomson said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

