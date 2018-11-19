Try 1 month for $3
A stolen SUV driven by a 16-year-old male crashed into a house being built in Madison Saturday night, with two 14-year-old passengers seriously injured in the crash.

The incident started at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Allied-Dunn's Marsh neighborhood near Jenewein Road, Fitchburg police said.

An officer saw the stolen car and tried to make a traffic stop, but the Subaru Forester drove away at a high rate of speed.

"The driver was unable to maintain control of the SUV as it approached a curve, and subsequently drove across a private lawn before striking an unoccupied residence," said Sgt. Andrew McCarthy.

The SUV crashed into the house under construction in the 2400 block of Dunns Marsh Terrace.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the house was being built by the city for a disabled 50-year-old woman.

"She was thankful three young people were not more seriously injured or killed, but she told a Madison officer, in tears, just how much the crash was going to set her life back," DeSpain said.

The driver tried to run but was caught, while the two 14-year-old passengers in the car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver also was injured.

"The residence was in the process of being built and suffered serious structural damage," McCarthy said.

The driver faces charges of auto theft, eluding, resisting arrest and possibly other charges.

"The passengers, both arrested multiple times in the past for their involvement with stolen cars, will also be referred on charges of being passengers in the stolen car," McCarthy said.

The SUV was stolen Thursday morning when the owner left it unlocked and running to warm it up.

The Madison Police Department, Fitchburg and Madison Fire Departments and Fitchrona EMS all assisted at the scene.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

