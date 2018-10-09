Stolen car victim sees her vehicle in store lot; suspect arrested, Madison police say

A woman who had her car stolen from her driveway Friday night saw it in an East Side parking lot Monday, with police finding and arresting the suspect.
Donald Alford-Lofton, 23, Madison, was tentatively charged with auto theft, Madison police said.
The 27-year-old woman told police her car was taken from the driveway of her home on Sinykin Circle.
"She called police when she spotted her Ford Taurus parked outside Walmart," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Police went to the store at 4198 Nakoosa Trail and found Alford-Lofton in the store.
"He had a key to the car in his pocket," DeSpain said.