A Stevens Point man has been charged with reckless homicide and delivery of narcotics in the September death of a Pardeeville woman.
Michael O'Brien, 27, was arrested Sept. 28 and taken to the Columbia County Jail. He made his initial appearance in court on Thursday.
On Sept. 4, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a suspected drug overdose death involving a 27-year-old woman.
"The investigation revealed she died from a drug overdose where heroin and fentanyl were suspected," said Sheriff Dennis Richards. "A subsequent investigation identified a suspect who delivered the drugs to the woman."
The overdose death was one of four drug overdose deaths in Columbia County during a one-week period in early September.