A fight broke out at a State St. bar Friday evening that led to man being battered by a skateboard, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

A 21-year-old man hit a 30-year-old man with a skateboard at Hawk's Bar and Grill, on the 400 block of State Street, Koval wrote in a Saturday blog post.

The suspect fled, was later apprehended and tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine and battery, Koval wrote.

Another fight broke out at the bar. A 21-year-old man reported being hit by a woman. She is described as being about 5-foot-5-inches and 200 pounds with short, blonde hair. This suspect remains at large, Koval wrote.

