Wisconsin State Patrol identified Friday the two people who died in a six vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Juneau County.
Lindsey Frank Jokiel, 64, of Lyndon Station, and Timothy Ryan McCauley, 60, of Eugene, Oregon, died as a result of the crash, State Patrol said. Jokiel was driving a semi-truck, and McCauley was on a motorcyle.
Two other semi-trucks, one with a tanker trailer, and two SUVs were also involved in the crash near New Lisbon, State Patrol said.
The semi-truck with the tanker had crashed into slowed traffic in front of it at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 64, State Patrol said.
Westbound Interstate traffic had to be shut down as one of the semi-trucks had caught fire, the State Patrol said.