The State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed and the two others injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah on Saturday.
Daniel Ojeda, 39, died after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash with motorcyclists Enrique Edgardo Romerio, 58, and Roberto Estiban Carlos, 58, at about 12:20 p.m., said Wisconsin State Patrols Sergeants Nic Betts and Luke Yahn in a press release Thursday.
The three drivers collided when one of the motorcyclists lost control of his motorcycle on a curve near mile marker 45 on the Interstate, the press release said. They were all thrown from their vehicles.
Carlos sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and Romerio sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash, which closed I-90 westbound traffic, is still under investigation, the report said.