Two Adams County women have been charged with mistreatment of animals after deputies found two dead horses and almost three dozen other starving horses on their property.
Kimberly Schmid, 55, and Sandra Gorman, 57, both of Arkdale, were taken into custody, with Schmid tentatively charged with one count of mistreatment of animals causing death and 25 counts of failing to provide proper food to confined animals, while Gorman was tentatively charged with two counts of mistreatment of an animal causing death.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a town of Strongs Prairie address on Nov. 1 to check on the welfare of horses on the property.
"Deputies discovered 34 horses on the property in varying degrees of declining health and malnourishment," said Sheriff Sam Wollin.
Two horse were dead and a third horse was put down by veterinary staff.
"The initial investigation indicates the animals died from lack of nutrition and care," Wollin said.
A search warrant enabled humane officers and deputies to seize the surviving horses so they could get help, provided by veterinarians, animal welfare groups, citizens and local businesses.