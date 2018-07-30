A Sauk County Sheriff's Office squad car was rammed by a driver trying to flee from police, with the man and passenger arrested after the chase.
Hunter Spohn, 20, Wisconsin Rapids, was tentatively charged with multiple crimes, including eluding, racing on a highway, possession of marijuana and other offenses, the Sheriff's Office said.
Passenger Luke Degler, 20, Wisconsin Rapids, was also taken into custody on a probation and parole hold.
According to the report:
A deputy clocked two cars going over 100 mph on Highway 12 near Highway 33 at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, with a second deputy turning around and activating the squad's lights in pursuit of the racing cars.
"The deputy attempted to stop the vehicles, but a VW Jetta accelerated away at a high rate of speed, moving in and out of traffic," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
The Jetta left Highway 12 at Highway 136 and drove westbound, trying to elude the deputy, with the deputy getting the car's license plate number and ending the pursuit.
Another deputy saw the Jetta on Highway W, but no pursuit was started.
"There were numerous deputies in the vicinity, and a decision was made to attempt to spike the tires of the vehicle," Meister said.
Spike strips were set up on the highway, but the suspect turned off the highway and went into a hayfield next to a residence before getting to the spike strips.
"The suspect then drove through the yard of the residence and while attempting to get back onto Highway W, he rammed his car into the driver's side of a squad car, with a deputy inside," Meister said.
Other deputies were able to get the car stopped in the yard, and Spohn and Degler were taken into custody.
Pedestrians hit by car, driver arrested for alleged marijuana dealing, Madison police say
Janesville shoplifter sought by police
Man allegedly grabbed grocery store clerk, Madison police say
Alleged firing of gun into air gets Madison man arrested, police say
Man loses cash to mugger in targeted attack Downtown, Madison police say
Residents attacked in targeted home invasion on Willy Street, Madison police say
Janesville woman arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
Man found guilty of attempted homicide in Downtown shooting
Former athlete fined for punch that knocked out man near UW campus-area bar
Man convicted of hit-and-run death of Maple Bluff pedestrian in 2016
Judge denies conditional release for driver who killed pedestrian in 2015