Madison police officers escaped injury Sunday night when one of their squad cars was struck by another vehicle on the westbound Beltline.
The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near Gammon Road, Madison police said.
"The officers were dispatched for a one-car crash," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "While the officers were out of their squads, a vehicle struck one of the squads, causing damage."
The driver, an adult female, was taken to the hospital for observation, and she also was ticketed for inattentive driving and driving with no insurance.