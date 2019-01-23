Madison police officers escaped injury Tuesday night when the squad car they were in was struck by a van on the city's East Side, the driver of the van found and arrested about an hour later.
Peter Hamilton, 27, was tentatively charged with hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants, police said.
The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street.
The officers were in a marked squad car on Pennsylvania Avenue, when a green van pulled out from Third Street at a high rate of speed, hitting the squad on the side then fleeing the scene.
At about 10:20 p.m., officers found the vehicle and suspect on Melvin Court at Ridgeway Avenue, with officers taking Hamilton into custody.