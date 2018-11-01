A man pulled over for speeding on Madison's Far West Side early Thursday morning was arrested for his alleged sixth drunken driving offense.
Donald Goodweiler, 44, Madison, was taken into custody around 12:40 a.m., Madison police said.
He was pulled over by an officer for going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on South High Point Road at Starr Grass Road.
"Upon contact with the driver, the officer determined he likely was intoxicated," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The driver refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested.