Two juveniles who stole a car in Fitchburg Sunday night had a rough go of it, thanks to the snow, when the car slid into a snowbank, the driver located after officers followed his footprints in the snow.
The driver was tentatively charged with resisting arrest and auto theft, while the passenger was tentatively charged with an auto theft offense. Both were taken to the juvenile reception center, Madison police said.
Officers spotted the stolen car at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Mineral Point Road and Randolph Drive, not long after it was stolen.
"A traffic stop was initiated, but the car slid into a snow bank and the driver ran away," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
"The passenger was arrested on scene, and officers followed footprints in the snow, finding and arresting the driver close by."
Neither juvenile was reported to be injured.