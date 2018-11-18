A smoke alarm alerted the residents of a Southwest Side duplex to a fire early Sunday morning, the Madison Fire Department said.
The sleeping residents of a duplex on the 6300 block of Alison Lane woke up to the sound of the smoke detector, warned their neighbors and evacuated the residence around 3:10 a.m., the fire department said.
Firefighters got to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and found the fire, which had started at the back of a unit and was spreading to the roof and attic. It was extinguished in about 25 minutes, the fire department said.
The unit where the fire started had heavy smoke, water and roof damage and was not habitable, according to the fire department, and the other unit had smoke and water damage. All the residents were displaced but uninjured.
"The Madison Fire Department reminds you to test your smoke detectors monthly and change their batteries twice a year. Working smoke detectors save lives!" fire prevention officer Amy Lampe said in a statement.