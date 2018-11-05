Try 1 month for 99¢

A drunken Madison man caught smashing wooden chairs on a car early Saturday morning said he thought he was somewhere else, Madison police said.

Jerry Somaiah, 20, was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property and underage drinking, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.

"When the first officer arrived on scene, he saw a young man raising a wooden chair over his head and smashing it down on a parked car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "There were several other broken wooden chairs around the heavily damaged vehicle."

A damaged motorcycle was also found tipped over nearby.

"The drunken suspect was confronted at Taser point," DeSpain said. "He initially thought he was in a parking lot near his Spring Street home, and thought the car (being struck) was parked in the wrong spot."

After finding out he wasn't where he thought he was, Somaiah was very apologetic.

"He said he made a very bad decision," DeSpain said.

The shaken car owner estimated damage at around $5,000 to his car, and the motorcycle owner said it would cost about $1,000 to fix his motorcycle, police reported.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

