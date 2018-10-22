Try 1 month for 99¢

A smash and grab burglary at a West Side restaurant was unsuccessful early Sunday, with the burglar not able to open a safe.

The attempt happened at KFC, 7501 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.

The incident was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

"Someone shattered front door glass early Sunday morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

A store manager said it appeared the intruder tried to open a safe but couldn't do it.

"The manager determined nothing was missing from the restaurant," DeSpain said.

No description of a suspect was given.

