A smash and grab burglary at a West Side restaurant was unsuccessful early Sunday, with the burglar not able to open a safe.
The attempt happened at KFC, 7501 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
The incident was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
"Someone shattered front door glass early Sunday morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A store manager said it appeared the intruder tried to open a safe but couldn't do it.
"The manager determined nothing was missing from the restaurant," DeSpain said.
No description of a suspect was given.