Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A burglar using a rock smashed a window to a North Side liquor store early Tuesday morning, making off with a large quantity of alcohol and cigarettes.

The smash and grab break-in was discovered by an officer on routine patrol at about 5:30 a.m. at Northside Liquor, 2801 N. Sherman Ave., Madison police said.

"A rock was found inside the store," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A glass door to a nearby address also was shattered, but it was an empty business property currently for lease."

No description of a suspect was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

