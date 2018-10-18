Six juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after police chased their two stolen vehicles in southern Dane County, with police dogs from three agencies assisting in the arrest of the teens from one vehicle.
Nobody was hurt in the chases that started in Belleville and ended near Paoli and Verona, the Sheriff's Office said.
It all started around 1 a.m. in Belleville, when an officer was notified that two cars in the village were driving around looking at other cars.
"When the officer tried to make contact, the two vehicles fled out of the village," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The officer chased after the two vehicles into Green County, with Dane County deputies deploying spike strips on Highway 69, just in case the cars came back north.
The cars did so, and a Dane County deputy took off after one of the vehicles, which had been reported stolen from the town of Verona. The car ran over spikes in the road just south of Paoli, and the three juveniles in the vehicle, a 14-year-old female and two 15-year-old males, were taken to the juvenile jail in Madison.
While deputies were attending to the first vehicle, the second vehicle drove past," Schaffer said.
That car was stolen from the city of Madison earlier in the night.
Verona police started pursuing that car but called off the chase when the car got close to the city.
Mount Horeb police then took up the chase before a deputy put down spike strips on Highway 18/151 at Highway G. After the car went over the spikes, the teens bolted from the car.
"One juvenile was caught immediately by a Verona police dog, the second by a town of Madison police dog and the third caught hiding in a marsh by a Dane County police dog," Schaffer said.
The three juveniles were also taken to juvenile detention. Their ages were not known.
